Berenberg Bank Lowers M&G (LON:MNG) to Hold

M&G (LON:MNG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 231.01 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 233.52. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

