Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Down to $43.79

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.79, but opened at $40.90. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 6,249 shares.

BLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.91.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 37.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 458,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 125,042 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

