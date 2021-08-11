Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $28.59

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $27.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 1,237 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,393 shares in the company, valued at $141,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $215,122. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $9,761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 341,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

