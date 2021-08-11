Berry Data One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $2.03 million and $1.00 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00150864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,341.17 or 0.99738035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00862549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

