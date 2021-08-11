BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00883345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00112593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00151747 BTC.

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

