Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 76.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

BCYC stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a market cap of $724.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

