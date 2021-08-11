BiFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $208,909.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $208,909.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 26% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00307872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00036679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

