Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,711 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $3,266,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $460,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

