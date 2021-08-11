Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.99

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.99 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 209,876 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47. The company has a market cap of £23.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.99.

Bilby Company Profile

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

