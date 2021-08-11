Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) rose 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €27.68 ($32.56) and last traded at €27.58 ($32.45). Approximately 61,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.26 ($32.07).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.58.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

