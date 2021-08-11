BIO-key International (BKYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 80,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,488. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

