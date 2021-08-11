Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Announces Earnings Results

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BDSX stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 519,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18. Biodesix has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

