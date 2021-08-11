BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Down 7.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $382.30 and last traded at $384.72. 44,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,877,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40 and a beta of -1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $37,326,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $30,171,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

