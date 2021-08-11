BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $416.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of -1.57.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
