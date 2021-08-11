BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $416.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $464.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

