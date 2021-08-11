BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BTAI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,618. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $628.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.