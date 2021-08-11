BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 5.2% Higher

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.23. 7,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 467,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTAI shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.