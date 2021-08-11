Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.59. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 476,572 shares traded.

BIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.58.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

