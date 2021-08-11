Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

BIRDF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

