Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Hits $89.69

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $89.69 or 0.00194892 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. Bird.Money has a market cap of $7.47 million and $821,295.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00016063 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00889143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00147040 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,329 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

