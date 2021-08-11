Birdchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $157,049.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $731,767.68 and approximately $157,049.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00884222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00112499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00151036 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

