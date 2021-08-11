BIT Mining (BTCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 437.50% and a negative return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

BTCM traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,979. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $349.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.71.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

