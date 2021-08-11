BitBall Price Up 25.5% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,003.65 or 1.00031107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00069667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.