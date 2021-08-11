BitCapitalVendor Trading 32.5% Higher This Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $200,098.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00882000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00111134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043184 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

