Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $327,364.80 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,316.73 or 1.00010371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00032245 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.26 or 0.01049967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00341758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00398214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00072926 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,204,142 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars.

