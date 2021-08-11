Bitcoin 2 Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 37.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and $100.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

