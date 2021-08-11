Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $58.16 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $94.81 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.16 or 0.00125631 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,292.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $612.72 or 0.01323596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00341907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000167 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

