Bitcoin Classic Trading 140.2% Higher This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 140.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $163,114.18 and approximately $870.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017818 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001626 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

