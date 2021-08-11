Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.44 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $487.24 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00005670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001235 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00036316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000959 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

