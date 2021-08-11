Bitcoin Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.04 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $60.06 or 0.00130601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $56.04 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00296333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00154329 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.