Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $437.89 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $157.98 or 0.00345664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,702.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.62 or 0.01355773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00127560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,812,058 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

