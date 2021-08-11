Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,478.43 and approximately $25,102.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,726.79 or 0.99928559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00032312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00073576 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013703 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

