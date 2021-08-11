BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $774,412.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,918.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07003213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.42 or 0.01316275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.40 or 0.00368917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00130472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.79 or 0.00594075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00340974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00294175 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

