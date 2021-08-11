Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,911 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $354.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

