Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Black Hills worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 32.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

BKH opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

