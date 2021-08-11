Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sells $218,280.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BLKB traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.69. 158,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

