BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.38. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$12.98, with a volume of 1,714,778 shares traded.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.85.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

