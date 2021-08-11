BlackHat Market Capitalization Reaches $2.96 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $317,600.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00152466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.51 or 1.00479073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00857798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

