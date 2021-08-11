BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,167. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BlackLine by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.