BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $912.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $878.93.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

