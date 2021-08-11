BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

MUI opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.