BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.43

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 78217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.