BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.