BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $922.01

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $922.01 and last traded at $920.78, with a volume of 2856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $912.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $878.93. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

