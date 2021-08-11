Blank Wallet Reaches Market Cap of $9.52 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $672,799.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00151131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00153282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,061.54 or 0.99965669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00843121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

