BLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.67 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. BLink has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $283,701.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00886397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00112627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043153 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

