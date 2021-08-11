Blockzero Labs Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $5.54 million and $340,237.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

