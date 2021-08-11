Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 240.60%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BDR opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18.

In other news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $134,600 over the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

