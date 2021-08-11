Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 240.60%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN BDR opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.
