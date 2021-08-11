Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,212.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $78.12 million and $45,212.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.83 or 0.00894958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00112394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00044002 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

