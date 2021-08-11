Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.520-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.77 million.Blucora also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.330 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.75 million, a P/E ratio of -39.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

