Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

