Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Blucora has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.83.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
